[SBS Star] Park Joo-ho Shares Why He Thinks Jin-woo May Become a Soccer Player
[SBS Star] Park Joo-ho Shares Why He Thinks Jin-woo May Become a Soccer Player

[SBS Star] Park Joo-ho Shares Why He Thinks Jin-woo May Become a Soccer Player

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.21 17:27
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Joo-ho Shares Why He Thinks Jin-woo May Become a Soccer Player
Professional soccer player Park Joo-ho shared that he thinks his third child Jin-woo may become a soccer player like himself. 
 
On July 20 episode of MBC every1's television show 'Video Star', Park Joo-ho made a guest appearance. 
Park Joo-hoDuring the talk, the hosts asked when his three children most feel like they share his blood. 

Park Joo-ho laughed and said, "They are all full of energy. I feel like they got that off me. They have the blood of sportsmen." 

He continued, "But out of the three, maknae Jin-woo is the most energetic. He's almost uncontrollable these days." 
Park Joo-hoThen, Park Joo-ho said he feels like Jin-woo may choose to become a soccer player in the future. 

Park Joo-ho said, "As he has a dad who is a soccer player, I feel like he'll develop his interest in soccer. He's energetic and strong, so..." 

He resumed, "Not only does Jin-woo tries to move his walker, but also moves about pretty much everything he sees, even very heavy objects." 

He added, "When we recently moved, he tried to pick up those packed boxes, and chairs. It's unbelievable." 
Park Joo-ho(Credit= MBC every1 Video Star, 'milany_p' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
