[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yoona Shares Why She Does Not Like Taking Selfies; Nobody Can Relate to Her

Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared an unrelatable reason why she does not like taking selfies.On July 15, one magazine shared an interview of Yoona on YouTube.In this interview, Yoona was asked if she could choose her favorite selfie on her Instagram.Yoona responded, "Umm... I'll have to have a look at my Instagram, but I honestly don't really take many selfies."She continued, "If you look through the photo gallery on my phone, it's hard to find my selfies, because I barely take them."She laughingly went on, "I mean, I took one earlier, but that was just to remember how my hair looked. I also took a photo of my ear the other day, as those earrings were nice."Then, Yoona explained why she does not like taking selfies.Yoona commented, "It kind of makes me cringe seeing myself trying to look good for selfies. I feel too shy and awkward to see myself like that. That's probably why I don't really enjoy taking selfies."She resumed, "But my recent favorites are, as you ask, the one that I took of myself in the mirror and the one that I took with my dog Leo."Regarding this part of her interview, fans left comments such as, "If I were you, I would take at least 100 selfies every day!", "I don't get it at all!", "If you're going to use your beautiful face like that, then swap it with me, unnie!" and so on.(Credit= 'Y magazine 와이매거진' YouTube)(SBS Star)