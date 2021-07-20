[SBS Star] "He Gave Me His Debit Card, and..." SOOBIN Shares a Heartwarming Thing BEOMGYU Did for Him

허걱 ,, 수빈이 최근에 카드 잃어버렸었는데 범규가 본인 카드에 돈 채워서 주면서 이렇게 카톡 왔다구 ..



�� : 수빈이형 신경쓰지말고 있는 돈 다쓰고 다 쓰면 카드 돌려주세여 35만원 넣어놓았어요 저 어차피 쓸 일도 없구 그냥 제 돈으로 마음편히 살거사고 하세요 pic.twitter.com/VFSlHTozCt — 열물조물 (@10mulzomul) July 18, 2021

그래서 카드 재발급 받자마자 바디오일점에 가서 범규 위한 선물 사준거라구 ㅜㅡㅜ



�� : 불면증에도 좋다구 하고 제가 쓰는 바디오일이니까.. 뭐 제가 고맙죠 범규한텐 오히려 근데 범규가 또 자기 카드 줬다 이런 얘기 쏙 빼놓고 본인이 선물 받았다 이렇게만 말했으니까.. 범규가 진짜 착한거됴 https://t.co/BeZSZ7not7 pic.twitter.com/QsG1vBlbih — 열물조물 (@10mulzomul) July 18, 2021

SOOBIN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER shared a heartwarming story about his fellow member BEOMGYU.On July 18, SOOBIN went live on NAVER V LIVE.During the live broadcast, SOOBIN mentioned losing his wallet some time ago.SOOBIN said with a sigh, "It was an expensive wallet. It was from a luxury brand. Not only that, I lost all my cash and debit cards in there. I was so upset."He continued, "I told our members about it, and BEOMGYU's response really melted my heart. I still feel grateful for what he did for me."He resumed, "BEOMGYU gave me his debit card, and said, 'Hyung, I put 350,000 won (approximately 300 dollars) in this debit card. Use it until you get yours reissued. Just return me the card. I don't need the card anyway. Buy whatever you want with it.'"Once SOOBIN had new debit cards sent to him, he said he went to buy a bottle of his favorite body oil for BEOMGYU.SOOBIN said, "BEOMGYU told you that he received a bottle of body oil from me, right? He left out the fact that it was because he gave me his debit card. He's too kind."He went on, "I felt thankful but couldn't use the card from BEOMGYU at all. I tried to give the card back to him, but he refused. He was like, 'Use all the money in there before you give it back to me.'"(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' NAVER V LIVE, 'TXT.bighit' Facebook)(SBS Star)