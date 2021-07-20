뉴스
[SBS Star] HeeChul Speaks About the Time When He Was Rejected by a Girl He Liked
Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.20
HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared a funny thing that occurred when he went to see a girl he liked in the past. 

On July 16 episode of KBS' television show 'Hits Song', HeeChul talked about his past. 
HeeChulWhile listening to a song that was about letting a girl know about how he felt when he was drunk, HeeChul said, "I've done that a lot, actually. I made multiple confessions when I was drunk."

HeeChul said, "This was like over 10 years ago. At that time, I really liked this girl. She called me when I was out drinking with my friends. She was like, 'I want to see you right now. I want to talk to you. Can you come over?'" 

He continued, "I took my car and headed to her place right away. I waited for her in front of her house. As she came out of home and saw my car, she opened the door to the passenger seat." 
HeeChulAs she opened it though, HeeChul said she took a step back in surprise. 

HeeChul explained, "It was because I was there instead of an empty seat, and the driver next to me was like, 'Hi!' I had to call a driver as I had quite a bit of drinks, you know." 

When asked what happened after that, he said, "Then, she was like, 'Oh, maybe we should just see each other next time.' with an awkward smile. She went back home like that. Yeah..."

HeeChul laughingly added, "I should have just taken a cab then. Why did I take my own car? That was so foolish of me!" 
HeeChul(Credit= KBS Hits Song)

(SBS Star)     
