[SBS Star] RM Shares How BTS Ended Up Using Sign Language in 'Permission to Dance' Choreography
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.16 18:13
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] RM Shares How BTS Ended Up Using Sign Language in Permission to Dance Choreography
K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM shared how the group ended up incorporating sign language to 'Permission to Dance'. 

Back on July 9, BTS dropped a new single 'Butter / Permission to Dance'. 

Following the release, BTS' 'Permission to Dance' music video made headlines for its meaningful choreography. 

The choreography included international sign language that meant "fun", "dance" and "peace". 
 

Regarding the choreography, Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), gave BTS the thumbs up. 

On his Twitter, he wrote, "Thank you, BTS, for including sign language in your 'Permission to Dance' music video." 

He resumed, "As 1.5 billion people in the world are affected by hearing loss; sign language can help them to continue enjoying music which can bring joy to life." 
 
Then on July 13 when RM spoke to fans through 'NAVER V LIVE' live broadcast, he mentioned this. 

The K-pop star said, "Our team just happened to come up with that idea one day. It was something we had never thought of in the past. It was such a fresh idea." 

He continued, "We had a lot of fun while choreographing the dance. I felt really proud and happy after hearing that many people were touched by our use of sign language in 'Permission to Dance'. 
RM(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, 'HYBE LABELS' YouTube, 'DrTedros' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)        
