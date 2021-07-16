뉴스
[SBS Star] BEOMGYU Proves He Is True ARMY While Mentioning the Time He Went to BTS' Concert
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.16 17:05 View Count
BEOMGYU of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) expressed his love for another boy group BTS. 

On July 15, British news outlet NME shared an interview of TXT on YouTube. 

In this interview, the members of TXT were asked about their firsts. 
BEOMGYUDuring the interview, BEOMGYU channeled his inner ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom). 

When asked about the first-ever album they ever bought, BEOMGYU excitedly said, "I bought BTS' 'The Most Beautiful Moments in Life, Part 1'." 

He added with a bright smile, "It's a real masterpiece!" 
BEOMGYUA short while later, TXT members were asked about their first concert. 

BEOMGYU said, "It was around 2017 when I first came to Seoul."

He continued, "I went to BTS' concert. I lost my voice after shouting so much." 

Then, he showed what he was like at the concert; he screamed in excitement with both his hands up. 

The rest of the members laughed and commented, "Yeah, we cheered so hard on that day." 
 

(Credit= 'NME' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)     
