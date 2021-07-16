뉴스
[SBS Star] John Mayer Sends a Pink Guitar to ROSE After He Watches Her Covering His Song
Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.16
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] John Mayer Sends a Pink Guitar to ROSE After He Watches Her Covering His Song
American singer John Mayer sent a pink guitar to ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK as a special gift. 

Recently on JTBC's television show 'Sea of Hope', ROSÉ covered John Mayer's 2006 song 'Slow Dancing in a Burning Room'. 
 

Following the release of her cover, John Mayer took to his Instagram to share his thoughts on the cover. 

Along with a screenshot of ROSÉ from the show, John Mayer wrote, "ROSÉ, this is gorgeous." 
ROSEThen on July 16, ROSÉ updated her Instagram with two new photos. 

In the photos, there was a pink guitar from John Mayer. 

Beside the guitar, he sent her a note that said, "ROSÉ, I should be thanking YOU! (So thank you.) From John." 

There was also John Mayer's autograph on the back of the guitar. 
ROSEThe guitar is the newest colors from one of his guitar models that was only released last week. 

It seemed like John Mayer wanted to express his gratitude in a special way, and his gift certainly made ROSÉ happy. 

Over these photos, ROSÉ wrote, "......! Life is complete! Thank you!" 
ROSE(Credit= 'johnmayer' 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram, JTBC Sea of Hope) 

(SBS Star)     
