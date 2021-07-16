[SBS Star] Hyeri Shares Why She Always Feels Grateful for Her 5-year Boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol

Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day shared why she always feels grateful for her boyfriend actor Ryu Jun Yeol.Recently, Hyeri sat down for an interview with the press upon wrapping up her drama 'My Roommate Is a Gumiho'.During the interview, Hyeri was asked about Ryu Jun Yeol's response to her work.Hyeri said, "Ryu Jun Yeol monitored every single episode of 'My Roommate Is a Gumiho'. I feel so thankful for that."Then, Hyeri was asked whether she was conscious of what Ryu Jun Yeol thought about her romantic scenes in the drama.With a shy smile, Hyeri answered, "Well, he's always rooting for me. He understands everything I do, and respects me at all times."She continued, "That's why I'm grateful for him. He always makes me feel thankful."Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri met while shooting tvN's drama 'Reply 1988' in 2016.Then, they started dating in the end of 2016, and went public with their relationship in the summer of 2017.(Credit= CREATIVE GROUP ing, tvN 10 Awards, 'hyeri_0609' Instagram)(SBS Star)