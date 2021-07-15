뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Bo Young's Beauty in Her Debut Drama Makes Everyone Go "Wow"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Bo Young's Beauty in Her Debut Drama Makes Everyone Go "Wow"

[SBS Star] Lee Bo Young's Beauty in Her Debut Drama Makes Everyone Go "Wow"

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.15 18:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Bo Youngs Beauty in Her Debut Drama Makes Everyone Go "Wow"
Actress Lee Bo Young's beauty in her debut drama is making everybody amazed. 

Recently, one fan of Lee Bo Young shared a compilation of the actress' photos from MBC's drama 'The Best Theater' (2003). 
Lee Bo YoungLee Bo Young made her commercial debut with a tea commercial in 2002, but made her acting debut with 'The Best Theater'. 

The drama became popular, and she gained a lot of attention for her incredible looks. 

At that time, she gained about 10,000 fans on her online fan community a day while she was on the drama. 

Not only that, but also major broadcasting companies called to cast her for their projects. 
Lee Bo YoungLee Bo Young looked absolutely gorgeous with her ever-so large eyes, sharp nose, bright smile and tiny face in 'The Best Theater'. 

It was no wonder she caught the eye of many viewers as well as drama/movie casting directors. 
Lee Bo YoungUpon seeing Lee Bo Young's photos from 18 years ago, a lot of people left comments, impressed with her amazing appearance from then. 

They wrote comments such as, "Totally understand why everyone fell for her. She was just unbelievable then!", "I honestly can't take my eyes off these photos. I mean, is she real? I really can't get over how pretty she was.", "How can anyone be this beautiful? Seriously so stunning, man." and so on.

(Credit= MBC The Best Theater) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.