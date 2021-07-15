뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Joong Ki Shares How Unexpectedly He Ended Up Becoming an Actor
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Joong Ki Shares How Unexpectedly He Ended Up Becoming an Actor

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Joong Ki Shares How Unexpectedly He Ended Up Becoming an Actor

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.15 16:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Joong Ki Shares How Unexpectedly He Ended Up Becoming an Actor
Actor Song Joong Ki shared how he became an actor.

On July 9, Song Joong Ki's management agency HiSTORY posted a video of the actor online. 

In this video, Song Joong Ki gave an honest talk about himself. 
Song Joong KiFirst, Song Joong Ki revealed how he ended up making his acting debut. 

The actor said, "When I was in elementary school, I begged my parents to send me to an acting after-school academy. For some reason, I just really wanted to go there." 

He continued, "My first audition was for a cable television drama. I didn't think I'll get the part, so I auditioned for it without feeling nervous at all." 

He went on, "It was solely to get an experience. But I surprisingly got the part. I didn't expect it at all. That's how I made my acting debut." 
Song Joong KiThen, Song Joong Ki was asked when he feels good to have become an actor. 

Song Joong Ki answered, "It's when the director and rest of the production team says, 'Okay! Good!' with all their hearts. I can't feel better about myself then." 

He laughingly resumed, "At those times, I feel so incredible. The air around me tastes sweet then." 
 

Song Joong Ki made his official debut with a movie 'A Frozen Flower' in 2008, then started to gain fame after his appearance in KBS' drama 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' in 2010. 

(Credit= 'historydnc' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.