뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Zo In Sung Says He Used to Get Embarrassed Seeing His Own Acting
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Zo In Sung Says He Used to Get Embarrassed Seeing His Own Acting

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Zo In Sung Says He Used to Get Embarrassed Seeing His Own Acting

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.15 11:38 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Zo In Sung Says He Used to Get Embarrassed Seeing His Own Acting
Actor Zo In Sung shared that he used to get embarrassed when he saw his own acting. 

On July 13, Zo In Sung featured in a YouTube video where he spoke with a 9-year-old (Korean age) boy named Ha-rang.
Zo In SungDuring their conversation, Zo In Sung talked about the time when he first became an actor. 

Zo In Sung said, "I really wanted to become an actor in the past. I wanted to see myself on television." 

He continued, "But when I finally did, I felt so embarrassed. For some time, I felt like being an actor wasn't for me. I also felt why when I was recognized in public." 
Zo In SungThen, Zo In Sung revealed that he actually thought about giving up on his acting career.  

He said, "As I thought about giving up, I suddenly wanted to do it even more. Acting is definitely something I wanted to do, but there are times when things are tough." 
Zo In SungAt the end of their conversation, Ha-rang commented, "I had a lot of fun today. This shooting was fun." 

Zo In Sung responded, "After hearing that, I happen to remember one thing. I had a blast today as well." 

He resumed, "I feel like I keep forgetting the fun side of shooting, because I kept thinking, 'I have to do well.' Thank you for reminding me of that, Ha-rang."  
 

Zo In Sung made debut in 2000 with KBS' drama 'School 3'. 

(Credit= 'odg' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.