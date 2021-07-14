뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Produce X 101' Lee Eugene's Incredible Growth & Changes in His Appearance Surprise Many
Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.14
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Produce X 101 Lee Eugenes Incredible Growth & Changes in His Appearance Surprise Many
Actor Lee Eugene surprised everybody with his amazing growth and changes in his looks. 

On July 13, fashion magazine Magazine Is shared cover photos of Lee Eugene online. 

It was Lee Eugene's very first photo shoot for a magazine cover. 
Lee EugeneLee Eugene gained fame after his role as 'Woo Su-hwan' in JTBC's mega-hit drama 'Sky Castle' in 2018. 

Then in 2019, Lee Eugene joined Mnet's popular survival audition show 'Produce X 101' as one of the 101 contestants. 
Lee EugeneBack then, Lee Eugene not only had lots of baby fat on his face, but was only about 159cm.  

Now though, he lost so much of the baby fat and became as tall as 184cm. 

He definitely had the look from two to three years ago, but had become much more mature. 
Lee EugeneBorn in 2004, it seemed like he was slowly becoming a man, now that he is in his late teens. 

A lot of people are going "Wow" after seeing his magazine cover photos. 

(Credit= Mnet Produce X 101, 'magazine_is__' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
