뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: KEY Laughs While Showing Off a Characterized Version of SHINee Members
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: KEY Laughs While Showing Off a Characterized Version of SHINee Members

[SBS Star] VIDEO: KEY Laughs While Showing Off a Characterized Version of SHINee Members

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.14 13:50 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: KEY Laughs While Showing Off a Characterized Version of SHINee Members
KEY of K-pop boy group SHINee showed off a characterized version of the members of the group. 

On July 10, KEY spent some time with fans by holding a live broadcast on NAVER V LIVE. 
 
During the live broadcast, KEY showed fans a large picture behind him. 

KEY explained that he recently asked one artist to characterize the members of SHINee. 

He said, "I gave the artist a photo of us together, and asked if he/she could turn us into characters that he/she is into at the moment." 

He continued, "The photo I gave was our album cover photo for 'Everybody'." 
SHINeeWhen KEY received the picture, he found out they had become the Teletubbies. 

While explaining this, KEY laughed about JONGHYUN being the Sun. 

KEY commented, "I like it anyway. The number '0525' on our heads, as you probably know, is our debut date." 
SHINeeUpon seeing this picture, fans left comments saying how much they also like it. 

Their comments included, "Ah, that's so cute!", "The Sun really kind of reminds me of JONGHYUN!", "Awww. Totally love it!" and so on. 

(Credit= 'SHINee' NAVER V LIVE, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.