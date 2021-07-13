뉴스
[SBS Star] Fans Look Back on the Time When Ok Taec Yeon Went on a Package Tour to Rome




Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.13 18:22
It turned out Ok Taec Yeon of K-pop boy group 2PM once went on a package tour to Rome. 

Recently, one 2PM fan shared photos of Ok Taec Yeon's interesting past on a popular online community. 

The photos were taken in 2012 when Ok Taec Yeon went on a trip to Rome, Italy by himself. 
Ok Taec YeonSurprisingly though, he did not choose to go entirely by himself; he went on a package tour. 

You would think that he would just buy a first class ticket and book a luxury hotel, considering how successful he already was at that time. 

But that was not the case as well, because he went on a package tour. 
Ok Taec YeonDuring the tour, he visited tourist places with other Korean tourists on the tour. 

As the fellow tourists uploaded his photos online as they traveled together, Italian fans got to know that Ok Taec Yeon was in Rome. 

They managed to find Ok Taec Yeon at different places, and took photos with him/get his autograph. 
Ok Taec Yeon Ok Taec YeonOk Taec Yeon looked truly happy in all these photos, which seemed to show how satisfied he was with the package tour. 

Fans could not stop smiling after seeing the photos. 
Ok Taec YeonMeanwhile, 2PM made a comeback with a new album 'MUST' for the first time in five years since 2016. 

(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star)   
