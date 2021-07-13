뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han So-hee & Song Kang Kiss for Longer than the Director Tell Them to
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han So-hee & Song Kang Kiss for Longer than the Director Tell Them to

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han So-hee & Song Kang Kiss for Longer than the Director Tell Them to

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.13 17:12 Updated 2021.07.13 17:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han So-hee & Song Kang Kiss for Longer than the Director Tell Them to
Actress Han So-hee and actor Song Kang were seen kissing for longer than the director told them to. 

On July 12, JTBC's drama 'Nevertheless' released a behind-the-scenes footage of the two leads online. 
Han So-hee and Song KangIn the footage, Han So-hee and Song Kang rehearsed for their upcoming kissing scene. 

During the rehearsal, Song Kang asked the director whether she wanted them to kiss for a long or short time. 

The director responded, "Not for long at all. Just briefly will do. When he kisses you, push him away quickly, So-hee." 

They both nodded and the shooting began. 

Unlike what the director said though, Han So-hee let Song Kang kiss for quite long before she pushed him away. 
Han So-hee and Song KangAs fans watched this footage, they screamed in excitement. 

It was because this was not the first time Han So-hee and Song Kang did not follow the instructions of the director. 

Previously, Song Kang was asked to kiss Han So-hee on the cheek, but he kissed her lips instead. 

Under this new footage, fans shared comments such as, "Are those two seeing each other in real life?", "They are the cutest couple ever! Please just start dating already!" and so on. 
 

(Credit= 'JTBC Drama' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.