[SBS Star] Park Min Woo's Father Updates on the Actor Following His Tragic Motorcycle Accident
Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.13 16:23
Actor Park Min Woo's father gave an update on the actor following his tragic motorcycle accident a little over three years ago. 

Back in March 2018, Park Min Woo was involved in an accident while riding his motorcycle near Dongho Bridge. 

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital after the accident, where he underwent major surgery due to a serious head injury. 

It reportedly happened while Park Min Woo was on leave from his alternative military service as a social service worker. 
Park Min WooThen this May, Park Min Woo's father shared how the actor was doing via television show. 

Park Min Woo's father said, "I've been looking after Min Woo at home for about three years now." 

He continued, "Min Woo is taller than I am, so it's a little hard. But he doesn't weigh much. I'm all good." 

After that, He showed a photo of Park Min Woo where he was sitting in a motorized wheelchair. 
Park Min WooDebuted in 2009, Park Min Woo featured in dramas such as 'Flower Boy Ramyun Shop' (2011), 'Can We Love?' (2014), 'Modern Farmer' (2014) and more.

(Credit= STARSHIP by KING KONG Entertainment, CBS The Very Special Glory) 

(SBS Star)    
