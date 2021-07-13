[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO KAI Makes a Pregnant Woman Smile with His Thoughtful Words

종인이 배려심 순발력 만점 pic.twitter.com/Otl3VvKtBR — 큐틴디 (@deo_kai) July 12, 2021

KAI of K-pop boy group EXO melted everyone's heart with what he said to a pregnant woman.On July 12 episode of tvN's television show 'Honeymoon Tavern', KAI showed his sweetest manners.During the show, KAI was seen welcoming a newly-wed couple to the tavern.The woman was six months pregnant, and KAI led them to their table.Once they sat down, KAI asked the woman, "We serve tea as a welcome drink, but would water be okay for you?"He continued, "I'm just concerned because you are pregnant. You might have to be careful with what you take. Can you drink tea?"As the woman said it is possible to drink tea, KAI smiled and prepared some tea for the couple.Upon seeing this part of the show, fans left comments complimenting KAI's thoughtful thinking.They said, "Wow, so caring!", "How sweet of him!", "Awww! This is why I can't stop loving him." and so on.(Credit= tvN Honeymoon Tavern)(SBS Star)