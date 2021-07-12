뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Suzy Shares an Interesting Fact About Lee Seung Gi to Yu Su Bin
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Suzy Shares an Interesting Fact About Lee Seung Gi to Yu Su Bin

[SBS Star] Suzy Shares an Interesting Fact About Lee Seung Gi to Yu Su Bin

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.12 18:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Suzy Shares an Interesting Fact About Lee Seung Gi to Yu Su Bin
Singer/actress Suzy shared an intriguing fact about singer/actor Lee Seung Gi on the phone with actor Yu Su Bin. 

On July 11 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', a new member Yu Su Bin joined. 
Master in the HouseYu Su Bin's first shooting for 'Master in the House' took place at his place where he showed a little bit of his daily life. 

While at home, Yu Su Bin called someone who he referred to as, 'Bae Boss'. 

'Bae Boss' turned out to be Suzy; they starred in last year's drama 'Start-up' together. 
Master in the HouseYu Su Bin asked Suzy, "You've worked with Lee Seung Gi before, right?" 

Suzy responded, "Yes, I have. We filmed 'VAGABOND' together." 

Then, Yu Su Bin asked what she can tell him about Lee Seung Gi. 

Suzy laughingly answered, "Well, he likes to be complimented. He likes that a lot." 
Master in the HouseAfter that, Yu Su Bin told her that he was worried about himself joining 'Master in the House'. 

The actor said, "I'm really concerned. When am I funny, do you think?" 

Suzy commented, "Umm... When you fart?", then laughed out loud. 
Master in the HouseRecently, Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO and actor Shin Sung Rok stepped down from 'Master in the House'; Yu Su Bin joined the show to replace them. 

(Credit= SBS Master in the House, 'skuukzky' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.