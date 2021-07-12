[SBS Star] Suzy Shares an Interesting Fact About Lee Seung Gi to Yu Su Bin

Singer/actress Suzy shared an intriguing fact about singer/actor Lee Seung Gi on the phone with actor Yu Su Bin.On July 11 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', a new member Yu Su Bin joined.Yu Su Bin's first shooting for 'Master in the House' took place at his place where he showed a little bit of his daily life.While at home, Yu Su Bin called someone who he referred to as, 'Bae Boss'.'Bae Boss' turned out to be Suzy; they starred in last year's drama 'Start-up' together.Yu Su Bin asked Suzy, "You've worked with Lee Seung Gi before, right?"Suzy responded, "Yes, I have. We filmed 'VAGABOND' together."Then, Yu Su Bin asked what she can tell him about Lee Seung Gi.Suzy laughingly answered, "Well, he likes to be complimented. He likes that a lot."After that, Yu Su Bin told her that he was worried about himself joining 'Master in the House'.The actor said, "I'm really concerned. When am I funny, do you think?"Suzy commented, "Umm... When you fart?", then laughed out loud.Recently, Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO and actor Shin Sung Rok stepped down from 'Master in the House'; Yu Su Bin joined the show to replace them.(Credit= SBS Master in the House, 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)