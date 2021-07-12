[SBS Star] Jeong Jinwoon Says He Does Not Regret Making His Relationship with Gyeong Ree Public

Jeong Jinwoon of K-pop boy group 2AM shared that he does not regret going public with his relationship with Gyeong Ree of disbanded girl group 9MUSES.On July 8, Jeong Jinwoon sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, Jeong Jinwoon talked about his feelings about his recent breakup.Jeong Jinwoon said, "Well, it's okay. I'm still young, and things like that can happen. It's being talked about a lot simply because I'm a public figure."He continued, "We loved each other until we could, and decided to part ways when it was time. So, I don't regret anything about our relationship."He went on, "We actually didn't plan on making our relationship public. It just happened to go that way. I didn't want to lie to people, that's why we ended up telling everyone about us."Back in November 2019, it was reported that Jeong Jinwoon and Gyeong Ree of were dating each other.Following the report, they both admitted that they were in a relationship since the end of 2017.Then on May 4, the two stars confirmed that they recently broke up with one another.(Credit= 'jinwoon52' 'gyeongree' Instagram)(SBS Star)