뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeon Soyeon Reveals She Was Not Happy When She Was on 'Produce 101'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeon Soyeon Reveals She Was Not Happy When She Was on 'Produce 101'

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeon Soyeon Reveals She Was Not Happy When She Was on 'Produce 101'

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.09 16:16 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeon Soyeon Reveals She Was Not Happy When She Was on Produce 101
Jeon Soyeon of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE shared that she actually was not happy when she was on 'Produce 101'. 

On July 8, one YouTube channel uploaded a video of Jeon Soyeon online. 

In the video, Jeon Soyeon was seen telling two random children about her life. 

While telling them about her life in 2016, Jeon Soyeon mentioned joining Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101'. 
Jeon SoyeonJeon Soyeon said, "I joined the show when I was 19. I had to dance with this pink uniform on." 

The K-pop star continued, "At that time, I didn't feel like that was something what I wanted. I constantly had to pause for a reality check." 

She resumed, "I wanted to do music, but there, I had to do what I was told to do. I kept thinking to myself, 'Is being a K-pop singer really like this?'" 
Jeon SoyeonAt that time, she said she was not feeling so happy about herself. 

But things changed upside down after she joined 'Unpretty Rapstar' afterwards, she explained.  

Jeon Soyeon said, "As I rapped, I felt happier. My life seemed much brighter." 
 

Jeon Soyeon made debut as the leader of (G)I-DLE in May 2018. 

(Credit= Mnet Produce 101) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.