[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeon Soyeon Reveals She Was Not Happy When She Was on 'Produce 101'

Jeon Soyeon of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE shared that she actually was not happy when she was on 'Produce 101'.On July 8, one YouTube channel uploaded a video of Jeon Soyeon online.In the video, Jeon Soyeon was seen telling two random children about her life.While telling them about her life in 2016, Jeon Soyeon mentioned joining Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101'.Jeon Soyeon said, "I joined the show when I was 19. I had to dance with this pink uniform on."The K-pop star continued, "At that time, I didn't feel like that was something what I wanted. I constantly had to pause for a reality check."She resumed, "I wanted to do music, but there, I had to do what I was told to do. I kept thinking to myself, 'Is being a K-pop singer really like this?'"At that time, she said she was not feeling so happy about herself.But things changed upside down after she joined 'Unpretty Rapstar' afterwards, she explained.Jeon Soyeon said, "As I rapped, I felt happier. My life seemed much brighter."Jeon Soyeon made debut as the leader of (G)I-DLE in May 2018.(Credit= Mnet Produce 101)(SBS Star)