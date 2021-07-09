뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BAMBAM Shares He Let LISA Listen to His Solo Song Before the Official Release
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BAMBAM Shares He Let LISA Listen to His Solo Song Before the Official Release

[SBS Star] BAMBAM Shares He Let LISA Listen to His Solo Song Before the Official Release

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.09 14:22 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BAMBAM Shares He Let LISA Listen to His Solo Song Before the Official Release
BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 revealed what LISA of BLACKPINK said about his solo song when she listened to it before its official release. 

On July 4 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Park So-hyun's Love Game', BAMBAM made a guest appearance. 
BAMBAMDuring the talk, BAMBAM mentioned his childhood friend LISA. 

BAMBAM said, "I actually let LISA listen to my solo track 'riBBon' before it was released. She said it was good." 

Previously on June 15, BAMBAM dropped his first-ever solo album 'riBBon'. 

The K-pop star continued, "LISA told me that she thought it was an addictive song, and it was very catchy."   

He resumed, "She also said that she liked 'Pandora' after listening to the highlight medley." 
BAMBAMThen, the host Park So-hyun asked whether he is going to collaborate with LISA for anything such as a TikTok 'riBBon' challenge. 

BAMBAM answered with a smile, "Oh yes, it would be really nice to collaborate with her. I'll see about that." 
 

BAMBAM and LISA have been good friends since they were in Thailand, before making their debut in the K-pop industry. 

They were part of the same dance crew, and even their families are close. 

(Credit= 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram, 'SBS Radio 에라오' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.