[SBS Star] BAMBAM Shares He Let LISA Listen to His Solo Song Before the Official Release

BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 revealed what LISA of BLACKPINK said about his solo song when she listened to it before its official release.On July 4 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Park So-hyun's Love Game', BAMBAM made a guest appearance.During the talk, BAMBAM mentioned his childhood friend LISA.BAMBAM said, "I actually let LISA listen to my solo track 'riBBon' before it was released. She said it was good."Previously on June 15, BAMBAM dropped his first-ever solo album 'riBBon'.The K-pop star continued, "LISA told me that she thought it was an addictive song, and it was very catchy."He resumed, "She also said that she liked 'Pandora' after listening to the highlight medley."Then, the host Park So-hyun asked whether he is going to collaborate with LISA for anything such as a TikTok 'riBBon' challenge.BAMBAM answered with a smile, "Oh yes, it would be really nice to collaborate with her. I'll see about that."BAMBAM and LISA have been good friends since they were in Thailand, before making their debut in the K-pop industry.They were part of the same dance crew, and even their families are close.(Credit= 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram, 'SBS Radio 에라오' YouTube)(SBS Star)