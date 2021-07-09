[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Expresses How Lonely She Feels to Kim Jong-kook in the Funniest Way

Actress Song Ji-hyo told singer Kim Jong-kook that she has been drinking because she felt so lonely.On July 8, Kim Jong-kook updated his YouTube with a new video.In the video, Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook having a conversation together at his home.As soon as Song Ji-hyo arrived, Kim Jong-kook commented, "You are two hours late. We were actually supposed to meet outside, and..."He resumed, "We planned on sitting at a nice place, and have a talk there. But she said she drank too much last night."Song Ji-hyo smiled awkwardly and responded, "Yeah, I drank a lot, because I felt lonely. Sorry."Then, Kim Jong-kook gave Song Ji-hyo advice on the best way to lose weight.Kim Jong-kook told her, "You must make some alterations to what you take every day."He laughingly added, "Most of all, you should stop drinking."After that, Kim Jong-kook told Song Ji-hyo several other useful things she should do to lose weight.(Credit= '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK' YouTube)(SBS Star)