[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Expresses How Lonely She Feels to Kim Jong-kook in the Funniest Way
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Expresses How Lonely She Feels to Kim Jong-kook in the Funniest Way

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Expresses How Lonely She Feels to Kim Jong-kook in the Funniest Way

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.09 11:19
Actress Song Ji-hyo told singer Kim Jong-kook that she has been drinking because she felt so lonely. 

On July 8, Kim Jong-kook updated his YouTube with a new video. 
Song Ji-hyoIn the video, Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook having a conversation together at his home. 

As soon as Song Ji-hyo arrived, Kim Jong-kook commented, "You are two hours late. We were actually supposed to meet outside, and..." 

He resumed, "We planned on sitting at a nice place, and have a talk there. But she said she drank too much last night." 

Song Ji-hyo smiled awkwardly and responded, "Yeah, I drank a lot, because I felt lonely. Sorry." 
Song Ji-hyoThen, Kim Jong-kook gave Song Ji-hyo advice on the best way to lose weight. 

Kim Jong-kook told her, "You must make some alterations to what you take every day." 

He laughingly added, "Most of all, you should stop drinking."

After that, Kim Jong-kook told Song Ji-hyo several other useful things she should do to lose weight. 
Song Ji-hyo(Credit= '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)     
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.