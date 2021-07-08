뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 5-year Couple HyunA ♥ DAWN Get the Cutest Matching Tattoo
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] 5-year Couple HyunA ♥ DAWN Get the Cutest Matching Tattoo

[SBS Star] 5-year Couple HyunA ♥ DAWN Get the Cutest Matching Tattoo

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.08 18:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 5-year Couple HyunA ♥ DAWN Get the Cutest Matching Tattoo
The celebrity couple HyunA and DAWN got the most adorable matching tattoo. 

On July 7, HyunA updated her Instagram with a new photo. 
HyunA and DAWNThe photo showed HyunA's left hand next to DAWN's right hand. 

Their hands were put together, and there was something noticeable on their hands. 

On DAWN's hand, there was a tattoo that said, 'LI', and on HyunA's hand, there was a tattoo that said, 'FE' with a little red heart. 

The letters became 'LIFE' when their hands were put side by side. 
HyunA and DAWNPreviously, both HyunA and DAWN shared their great love for one another by stating that they could not live without each other. 

They seemed to have wanted to make a record of their wish to love for life on their hands. 

Upon seeing this, fans left comments such as, "Couple goals!", "I'll be shipping this couple forever!", "No way, this is so cute!" and so on. 
HyunA and DAWNHyunA and DAWN have been together since 2016, and made their relationship public in 2018.

(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.