[SBS Star] 5-year Couple HyunA ♥ DAWN Get the Cutest Matching Tattoo

The celebrity couple HyunA and DAWN got the most adorable matching tattoo.On July 7, HyunA updated her Instagram with a new photo.The photo showed HyunA's left hand next to DAWN's right hand.Their hands were put together, and there was something noticeable on their hands.On DAWN's hand, there was a tattoo that said, 'LI', and on HyunA's hand, there was a tattoo that said, 'FE' with a little red heart.The letters became 'LIFE' when their hands were put side by side.Previously, both HyunA and DAWN shared their great love for one another by stating that they could not live without each other.They seemed to have wanted to make a record of their wish to love for life on their hands.Upon seeing this, fans left comments such as, "Couple goals!", "I'll be shipping this couple forever!", "No way, this is so cute!" and so on.HyunA and DAWN have been together since 2016, and made their relationship public in 2018.(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)(SBS Star)