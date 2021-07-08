뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] NICHKHUN Shares Which 2PM Member He Would Not Mind His Sister Dating
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] NICHKHUN Shares Which 2PM Member He Would Not Mind His Sister Dating

[SBS Star] NICHKHUN Shares Which 2PM Member He Would Not Mind His Sister Dating

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.08 17:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] NICHKHUN Shares Which 2PM Member He Would Not Mind His Sister Dating
K-pop boy group 2PM's member NICHKHUN revealed which member of the group he would not mind his sister to go on a date with.

On July 3 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', 2PM made a guest appearance. 
2PMDuring the talk, NICHKHUN shared that the members of 2PM are all very considerate. 

He said, "I've been living in Korea for years now, but they still treat me the same as the time when I first came to Korea." 

He continued, "As they know that things are still new to me, they explain them to me well. They also ask me whether it's okay and stuff. They're so kind." 

Then, one of the hosts Kang Ho-dong asked NICHKHUN, "In that case, which of them would you be okay if your sister dated?" 

NICHKHUN responded in a loud voice, "My sisters? No... I wouldn't let that happen. I wouldn't introduce them to my sisters for that purpose. I don't even want to think about it!" 
2PMHowever, the hosts insisted him on choosing one, saying that this was just an "if". 

NICHKHUN thought for a while, and answered, "It has to be CHANSUNG." 

He resumed, "Not only did he ever lied since I've known him, but he also never yells at you when he's angry. He always tries to talk it out." 

He quickly added, "CHANSUNG is a great cook as well. He cooks very well." 
2PM(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, '2pm.jype' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.