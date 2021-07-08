[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Seo Jun Shares His Wish to Go Backpacking in Europe with Choi Woo Shik

Actor Park Seo Jun shared his strong desire to go backpacking in Europe with his good friend Choi Woo Shik.On July 6, one fashion magazine shared a video of Park Seo Jun on YouTube.After talking about skin care products, Park Seo Jun answered some random questions about him.When asked about the most memorable vacation, Park Seo Jun said, "It's probably the time when I went to LA."He continued, "I don't really get to have many days off in a row, but I had a month off once. I visited LA for like three weeks then."He went on, "I didn't make much plan. I just wanted to learn English and simply enjoy my time in an amazing city. I felt so free at that time. I had a blast."Then, Park Seo Jun was asked if he had any future vacation plan to go abroad again.Park Seo Jun said, "Well, I still dream about going to Europe with Woo Shik. We've talked about backpacking there before, and would love to do that for like a full month."The actor resumed, "It may not be easy; we may have a really hard time. But I believe we would be able to learn a lot, and get a great experience."He laughed and added, "We both think it's something that we can only do when we are young. I don't know how realistic it is, considering how busy we are and stuff, but this is just my wish."Park Seo Jun and Choi Woo Shik met while filming KBS' sitcom 'Family' in 2012.They are part of a celebrity friendship squad 'Wooga Family' alongside actor Park Hyung Sik, singer Peakboy and V of K-pop boy group BTS.(Credit= 'W KOREA' YouTube, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)