[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Heung-min Shares How BTS Helped Him Overcome Difficulties Abroad

Son Heung-min, professional soccer player who plays for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, shared how K-pop boy group BTS helped him get over tough moments abroad.On July 7, one manufacturing company shared an interview of Son Heung-min on YouTube.During the interview, the interviewer Bae Sung-jae asked Son Heung-min if he enjoys listening to K-pop.Son Heung-min laughed and answered, "Well, as Korean, I have to listen to BTS, don't I?"He resumed, "I mean, I listen to other K-pop groups too. But I actually really enjoy listening to BTS' music."Then, Son Heung-min revealed that BTS brought positive changes to his life in the United Kingdom.Son Heung-min said, "BTS elevated the reputation of Korea in the UK. I feel truly grateful for that."He continued, "Living abroad is not always so easy; it can be hard sometimes. I, too, face difficulties every now and then."He added, "But BTS made my life outside Korea much easier. I'm a huge fan of the group."Following the group's debut in June 2013, BTS gradually became one of the most popular boy groups in the world.(Credit= 'Volvo Car Korea' YouTube, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)