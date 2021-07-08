뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Heung-min Shares How BTS Helped Him Overcome Difficulties Abroad
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Heung-min Shares How BTS Helped Him Overcome Difficulties Abroad

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Heung-min Shares How BTS Helped Him Overcome Difficulties Abroad

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.08 14:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Heung-min Shares How BTS Helped Him Overcome Difficulties Abroad
Son Heung-min, professional soccer player who plays for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, shared how K-pop boy group BTS helped him get over tough moments abroad. 

On July 7, one manufacturing company shared an interview of Son Heung-min on YouTube. 
Son Heung-minDuring the interview, the interviewer Bae Sung-jae asked Son Heung-min if he enjoys listening to K-pop. 

Son Heung-min laughed and answered, "Well, as Korean, I have to listen to BTS, don't I?" 

He resumed, "I mean, I listen to other K-pop groups too. But I actually really enjoy listening to BTS' music." 
Son Heung-minThen, Son Heung-min revealed that BTS brought positive changes to his life in the United Kingdom.

Son Heung-min said, "BTS elevated the reputation of Korea in the UK. I feel truly grateful for that." 

He continued, "Living abroad is not always so easy; it can be hard sometimes. I, too, face difficulties every now and then." 

He added, "But BTS made my life outside Korea much easier. I'm a huge fan of the group." 
 

Following the group's debut in June 2013, BTS gradually became one of the most popular boy groups in the world. 

(Credit= 'Volvo Car Korea' YouTube, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.