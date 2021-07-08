뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS V & Park Hyung Sik to Feature in Peakboy's Comeback Music Video
Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.08
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS V & Park Hyung Sik to Feature in Peakboys Comeback Music Video
V of K-pop boy group BTS and actor Park Hyung Sik are reportedly featuring in singer Peakboy's comeback music video. 

On July 8, news outlet Sports Chosun released a report that made V, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy's fans jump around in joy. 
Wooga family Wooga familyAccording to this report, V and Park Hyung Sik are planning on making an appearance in Peakboy's music video for his new song that is to be out soon. 

If this is the case, it will mark V's first time to be in a non-BTS music video. 

It is also the first time for Park Hyung Sik to be acting in a music video since 2017. 

After wrapping up activities as a member of boy group ZE:A in 2017, Park Hyung Sik focused on building his acting career in dramas and movies only. 

Many are expressing their excitement about this incredible get-together for Peakboy's music video. 
Wooga familyV, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy are part of a celebrity friendship squad 'Wooga Family'. 

Actors Choi Woo Shik and Park Seo Jun are the members of 'Wooga Family' as well. 

(Credit= 'phs1116' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)    
