뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa GISELLE Gives a Hilarious Response to "Say Something to Yourself in 10 Years"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa GISELLE Gives a Hilarious Response to "Say Something to Yourself in 10 Years"

[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa GISELLE Gives a Hilarious Response to "Say Something to Yourself in 10 Years"

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.07 17:53 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa GISELLE Gives a Hilarious Response to "Say Something to Yourself in 10 Years"
GISELLE of K-pop girl group aespa made fans laugh with her response to "Say something to yourself in 10 years." 

On July 2, a new video was uploaded on one YouTube channel. 
KBS Entertain's YouTube videoIn this video, the members of different K-pop groups were asked to say something to themselves in 10 years. 

Many of the K-pop stars delivered touching messages to themselves. 

Their messages were such as, "You must have worked hard to get there. Keep up the good work!", "I hope you are happy with your life.", "Be more humble, okay?", "Maintain your health well." and so on.  
KBS Entertain's YouTube videoWhen it was GISELLE's turn, she paused for a while after saying, "Umm... 10 years later..." 

Then, she commented, "You are still alive, right?" 

After that, she laughed, raised her thumbs and said, "If you are still alive, then that's great. Good good." 
 

Upon hearing GISELLE's unexpected and random response, fans left comments including, "That's realistic in a way though! LOL", "So hilarious!", "She's so chill, man." and more. 

(Credit= 'KBS Entertain' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.