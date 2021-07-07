[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa GISELLE Gives a Hilarious Response to "Say Something to Yourself in 10 Years"

GISELLE of K-pop girl group aespa made fans laugh with her response to "Say something to yourself in 10 years."On July 2, a new video was uploaded on one YouTube channel.In this video, the members of different K-pop groups were asked to say something to themselves in 10 years.Many of the K-pop stars delivered touching messages to themselves.Their messages were such as, "You must have worked hard to get there. Keep up the good work!", "I hope you are happy with your life.", "Be more humble, okay?", "Maintain your health well." and so on.When it was GISELLE's turn, she paused for a while after saying, "Umm... 10 years later..."Then, she commented, "You are still alive, right?"After that, she laughed, raised her thumbs and said, "If you are still alive, then that's great. Good good."Upon hearing GISELLE's unexpected and random response, fans left comments including, "That's realistic in a way though! LOL", "So hilarious!", "She's so chill, man." and more.(Credit= 'KBS Entertain' YouTube)(SBS Star)