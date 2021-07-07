뉴스
[SBS Star] RM's MMA Fighter Cousin Seo Ji-yeon Shares How Often She Sees RM
[SBS Star] RM's MMA Fighter Cousin Seo Ji-yeon Shares How Often She Sees RM

[SBS Star] RM's MMA Fighter Cousin Seo Ji-yeon Shares How Often She Sees RM

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.07 16:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] RMs MMA Fighter Cousin Seo Ji-yeon Shares How Often She Sees RM
RM of K-pop boy group BTS' cousin MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Seo Ji-yeon shared how frequently she sees RM.  

On July 6 episode of E Channel's television show 'Sporty Sisters', Seo Ji-yeon made a guest appearance. 
Seo Ji-yeonDuring the opening when the members of 'Sporty Sisters' saw Seo Ji-yeon, they kept saying that she reminded them of someone. 

Then, former professional golfer Park Se-ri commented, "Don't you guys know? She's a family of a member of the hottest K-pop group right now." 

When asked who that was, Park Se-ri said, "It's RM of BTS. They look really alike, don't they?" 
Seo Ji-yeonSeo Ji-yeon laughed and explained, "Yes, that's right. RM is my cousin from my dad's side of the family." 

She continued, "We don't see each other often though. We only tend to see each other during holidays when our families gather together."
Seo Ji-yeonPreviously, Seo Ji-yeon said, "I'm really proud that he is my cousin, and is a globally-popular star. I will do my best at all times so that I don't ruin his reputation in any ways." 

She also revealed photos of some signed BTS albums that she had received from RM. 

Over one of the albums, RM wrote, "To Seo Ji-yeon, how are you doing, Ji-yeon? I hope you stay healthy and happy even after you start high school. I believe in you! From RM."
Seo Ji-yeon(Credit= E Channel Sporty Sisters, Online Community, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)   
