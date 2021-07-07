뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BAMBAM & YOUNGJAE Share Which GOT7 Members Took Care of Them like Their Parents
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BAMBAM & YOUNGJAE Share Which GOT7 Members Took Care of Them like Their Parents

[SBS Star] BAMBAM & YOUNGJAE Share Which GOT7 Members Took Care of Them like Their Parents

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.07 11:47 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BAMBAM & YOUNGJAE Share Which GOT7 Members Took Care of Them like Their Parents
BAMBAM and YOUNGJAE of K-pop boy group GOT7 shared which members of the group took care of the like their parents. 

On July 6 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', BAMBAM and YOUNGJAE featured as special hosts. 
GOT7During the talk, BAMBAM and YOUNGJAE talked about the time when all GOT7 members lived together. 

YOUNGJAE said, "As we were all guys, our dorm wasn't at the best condition at all times." 

BAMBAM commented, "Well, but we weren't that dirty or untidy people. It wasn't that bad." 

YOUNGJAE responded, "Yeah, that's right. I think that was mainly thanks to JB though. He made certain rules that we should follow, and those rules really helped." 
GOT7Then, BAMBAM and YOUNGJAE spoke about each member's role within GOT7. 

BAMBAM said, "JINYOUNG took care of us like a mother, and JB took care of us like a father." 

YOUNGJAE added, "They kept the group's balance well. When one of us was about to go off course, they dragged them back." 
GOT7Both BAMBAM and YOUNGJAE laughingly said that JACKSON was someone who they had to keep an eye on and take care of like "maknae". 

But overall, BAMBAM and YOUNGJAE stated all members of GOT7 always took great care of each other. 

(Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, 'jaybnow.hr' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.