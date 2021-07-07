[SBS Star] BAMBAM & YOUNGJAE Share Which GOT7 Members Took Care of Them like Their Parents

BAMBAM and YOUNGJAE of K-pop boy group GOT7 shared which members of the group took care of the like their parents.On July 6 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', BAMBAM and YOUNGJAE featured as special hosts.During the talk, BAMBAM and YOUNGJAE talked about the time when all GOT7 members lived together.YOUNGJAE said, "As we were all guys, our dorm wasn't at the best condition at all times."BAMBAM commented, "Well, but we weren't that dirty or untidy people. It wasn't that bad."YOUNGJAE responded, "Yeah, that's right. I think that was mainly thanks to JB though. He made certain rules that we should follow, and those rules really helped."Then, BAMBAM and YOUNGJAE spoke about each member's role within GOT7.BAMBAM said, "JINYOUNG took care of us like a mother, and JB took care of us like a father."YOUNGJAE added, "They kept the group's balance well. When one of us was about to go off course, they dragged them back."Both BAMBAM and YOUNGJAE laughingly said that JACKSON was someone who they had to keep an eye on and take care of like "maknae".But overall, BAMBAM and YOUNGJAE stated all members of GOT7 always took great care of each other.(Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, 'jaybnow.hr' Instagram)(SBS Star)