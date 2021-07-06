뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Seohyun Gets Changed to Nice Clothes Just for Fans?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Seohyun Gets Changed to Nice Clothes Just for Fans?

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Seohyun Gets Changed to Nice Clothes Just for Fans?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.06 17:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Girls Generation Seohyun Gets Changed to Nice Clothes Just for Fans?
Seohyun of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation revealed that she gets changed to nice clothes just for fans. 
 
On July 5, Seohyun's management agency Namoo Actors shared an interview of Seohyun online.
SeohyunDuring the interview, Seohyun brought up the fact that her fans frequently sending her a snack truck to the shooting site of her drama. 

Seohyun said, "Whenever I receive a snack truck, I can feel the love of my fans. I feel so grateful for it. So, I always try to take as many good shots in front of a snack truck to upload on my Instagram." 

She continued, "Actually though, when I go to the shooting site, I don't dress up nicely. I just wear a t-shirt and sweatpants. I would feel bad if I take photos like that, you know." 
SeohyunThen, Seohyun revealed that she pack some nice clothes from home just for the photos for fans.  

Seohyun said, "If I hear that a snack truck from fans would arrive on that day, I would finish my lunch before everyone else and fix my hair and make-up." 

She resumed, "After that, I get changed to clothes that I brought with me, and ask my staff to take photos for me. I just want to look as pretty as possible, because there are some fans who miss me and want to see me looking all nice." 
Seohyun SeohyunFollowing the release of this interview, fans wrote comments such as, "She says it as if she's not doing anything big, but that requires a lot of effort.", "Wow, we are the luckiest fans in the world!", "Seriously? Unnie, my heart is melting right now!" and so on. 

(Credit= 'seojuhyun_s' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.