[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares How Song Ji-hyo & Lee Kwang Soo Ended Up Joining 'Running Man'

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok shared how actress Song Ji-hyo and actor Lee Kwang Soo were cast on 'Running Man'.On July 4 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Yu Jae Seok shared an interesting story.Yu Jae Seok said, "The reason why 'Running Man' production team decided to have Song Ji-hyo on the show was because of the personality that she showed on 'Family Outing'."He resumed, "Song Ji-hyo once guested on 'Family Outing'. As I know how early the guests had to wake up for the show, I told her, 'You can go and sleep during the break.'"He continued, "But when the shooting began again, Song Ji-hyo was nowhere to be found. Nobody knew where she was. Then we all started looking for her."He went on, "We found her sleeping in the room next to where we were filming the show. She was snoring as well. She left a memorable impression on the staff on that day, so they decided to ask Song Ji-hyo to join their new show 'Running Man'."Then, Yu Jae Seok also mentioned the time when the 'Running Man' production team asked him what he thought of Lee Kwang Soo.Yu Jae Seok said, "They asked me how I thought of Lee Kwang Soo. I had worked with him on 'Come to Play'. He was an excellent entertainer. He did really well at that time."He added, "So, I told the production team that, and also said I felt like he had good instincts."Both Song Ji-hyo and Lee Kwang Soo have been part of 'Running Man' since the show began in July 2010.Recently, Lee Kwang Soo stepped down from 'Running Man' due to his injury.(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)