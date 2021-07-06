[SBS Star] Yuri Shares How Girls' Generation Members Respond to Her Acting

Yuri of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation revealed how the members of her group responded to her acting.Recently, Yuri sat down for an interview with the press to talk about her recently-ended drama 'Bossam: Steal the Fate'.During the interview, Yuri was asked whether any of the members of Girls' Generation told her what they thought of her acting.Yuri said, "We don't really tend to make any comments on each other's acting, because we know how much they worked for it."She continued, "We just show support for one another by letting know we are watching the drama/movie."Then, Yuri shared some particular examples of how the girls show that.Yuri said, "The other day, Yoona said to me that I looked great with the Joseon Dynasty-style hair bun. She also said, 'I've recently been watching your drama. I'm enjoying it a lot.'"The K-pop star resumed, "Some time ago, Sooyoung sent me a photo of herself watching 'Bossam: Steal the Fate' right in front of a television, really close to the screen."She laughed and added, "Our stylist told me that Hyoyeon said to her, 'I had no idea Yuri's acting was that good. She must have worked super hard.'"She shrugged and went on, "I don't know why she didn't tell me that herself, and told our stylist about it, but yeah... That's apparently what she said about my drama to our stylist."Aired from May 1 until July 4, 'Bossam: Steal the Fate' was the first historical drama that Yuri has ever led.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)