[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Shares V·Park Seo Jun Texted Him First When 'Parasite' Won Academy Awards
[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Shares V·Park Seo Jun Texted Him First When 'Parasite' Won Academy Awards

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.06
Actor Choi Woo Shik shared that V of K-pop boy group BTS and actor Park Seo Jun texted him first when his movie 'Parasite' won Academy Awards. 

In the evening of July 5, Choi Woo Shik's online fan meeting 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' was streamed online. 

During the second half of the fan meeting, Choi Woo Shik welcomed the members of 'Wooga Family' to his fan meeting―V, Park Seo Jun, actor Park Hyung Sik and singer Peakboy. 

While sitting down together, Choi Woo Shik answered a question, "Your movie 'Parasite' received multiple Academy Awards. Who out of 'Wooga Family' congratulated you first?" 
Choi Woo Shik's fan meetingV immediately commented, "I was in the States when the awards ceremony took place. I watched it live. I texted him right away." 

But Park Seo Jun also picked himself as the first one to congratulate Choi Woo Shik on winning the awards. 

Choi Woo Shik said, "Well, I would say that V and Park Seo Jun congratulated me at the same time. They texted me pretty much simultaneously."

He continued with a smile, "V texted me from the States, and Park Seo Jun texted me from Korea. Thank you guys once again." 
Choi Woo Shik's fan meetingLater on, Choi Woo Shik also shared what he saved Park Seo Jun on his phone as. 

Choi Woo Shik said, "I saved Park Seo Jun as 'Driver Park' on my phone." 

When asked why, Choi Woo Shik explained, "Back in the day when I couldn't drive, I used to call Park Seo Jun a lot to drive around." 

He went on, "Ever since then, Park Seo Jun was 'Driver Park'. It's been like eight years since he was 'Driver Park', and I have no plan to change it." 

After listening to this, Park Seo Jun responded, "Seriously? Why am I 'Driver Park'! I don't want that!" 
Choi Woo Shik's fan meeting(Credit= Kakao TV A Midsummer Night's Dream) 

(SBS Star)    
