[SBS Star] HAHA Says a Girl Group Member Had a Huge Crush on Yu Jae Seok in the Past
뉴스

[SBS Star] HAHA Says a Girl Group Member Had a Huge Crush on Yu Jae Seok in the Past

[SBS Star] HAHA Says a Girl Group Member Had a Huge Crush on Yu Jae Seok in the Past

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.05 18:07
Singer HAHA shared that a K-pop girl group member had a huge crush on entertainer Yu Jae Seok back in the day.

On July 4 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members of 'Running Man' were seen talking about 'X-Man'. 
Running ManDuring the talk, HAHA said, "I have a shocking story to tell about 'X-Man' days. Jae Seok was really popular among girls at that time." 

He continued, "One member of a K-pop girl group fancied Jae Seok, like really fancied him. She had a huge crush on Jae Seok." 

He went on, "I was, and am still close to her, and she's also married now. So, I can't say who it is, but it's all true." 
Running ManYu Jae Seok responded, "How come nobody actually told me how they felt about me though? I had no idea girls felt that way about me back then." 

Then, Yu Jae Seok sighed in disappointment, and laughed. 

Kim Jong-kook commented, "When Jae Seok was hosting 'X-Man', he had a different image to himself now."

He resumed, "Right now, he just seems so righteous. But during 'X-Man', he seemed more rebellious. I think that was one of his charms then. That's perhaps why some girls fell for him." 
Running ManHosted by Yu Jae Seok, entertainers Kang Ho-dong and Lee Hyuk-jae, 'X-Man' was a popular game show that ran from November 2003 to April 2007. 

(Credit= SBS X-Man, Running Man) 

(SBS Star)    
