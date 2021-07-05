[SBS Star] HAHA Says a Girl Group Member Had a Huge Crush on Yu Jae Seok in the Past

Singer HAHA shared that a K-pop girl group member had a huge crush on entertainer Yu Jae Seok back in the day.On July 4 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members of 'Running Man' were seen talking about 'X-Man'.During the talk, HAHA said, "I have a shocking story to tell about 'X-Man' days. Jae Seok was really popular among girls at that time."He continued, "One member of a K-pop girl group fancied Jae Seok, like really fancied him. She had a huge crush on Jae Seok."He went on, "I was, and am still close to her, and she's also married now. So, I can't say who it is, but it's all true."Yu Jae Seok responded, "How come nobody actually told me how they felt about me though? I had no idea girls felt that way about me back then."Then, Yu Jae Seok sighed in disappointment, and laughed.Kim Jong-kook commented, "When Jae Seok was hosting 'X-Man', he had a different image to himself now."He resumed, "Right now, he just seems so righteous. But during 'X-Man', he seemed more rebellious. I think that was one of his charms then. That's perhaps why some girls fell for him."Hosted by Yu Jae Seok, entertainers Kang Ho-dong and Lee Hyuk-jae, 'X-Man' was a popular game show that ran from November 2003 to April 2007.(Credit= SBS X-Man, Running Man)(SBS Star)