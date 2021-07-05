[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Says BTS Members Are the Reason Why He Shows Off His Super Rich Card?

Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ shared that the members of BTS are the reason why he shows off his super rich card these days.On one recent episode of NAVER NOW's radio show 'One Guy in Town (literal translation)', Kim Jae Joong shared an interesting story.Kim Jae Joong said with a shy smile, "I actually own this credit card that isn't easy to own. I can pretty much buy anything with this card."When one listener asked if that card he had was 'the Black' from Hyundai card, he answered, "Yes, it is."'The Black' is a credit card for the super rich; only a small number of people own this card in Korea.Available through invitation only, the holder of the card has to be personally approved by the vice president of Hyundai Card and seven members of board of directors.The holder should have 100 billion won (approximately 83 million dollars) earnings and savings, and has to pay the annual membership fee of 2 million won (approximately 1,700 dollars).Kim Jae Joong said, "As I've been using this card for like 10 years, I didn't even realize that I was using 'the Black'. But recently, I found out that the members of BTS have this card."He continued, "After discovering that, I was like, 'Oh, it's so cool that I have the same card as BTS members!' It made me really excited for some reason."He went on, "I never used to boast about having 'the Black', but these days, I've been showing off to people around little by little."Then, Kim Jae Joong wrapped up the story by sending a finger heart to BTS while saying, "I love you guys, BTS!"(Credit= NAVER NOW One Guy in Town, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)