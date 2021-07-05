뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Says BTS Members Are the Reason Why He Shows Off His Super Rich Card?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Says BTS Members Are the Reason Why He Shows Off His Super Rich Card?

[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Says BTS Members Are the Reason Why He Shows Off His Super Rich Card?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.05 17:10 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Says BTS Members Are the Reason Why He Shows Off His Super Rich Card?
Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ shared that the members of BTS are the reason why he shows off his super rich card these days. 

On one recent episode of NAVER NOW's radio show 'One Guy in Town (literal translation)', Kim Jae Joong shared an interesting story. 
Kim Jae JoongKim Jae Joong said with a shy smile, "I actually own this credit card that isn't easy to own. I can pretty much buy anything with this card." 

When one listener asked if that card he had was 'the Black' from Hyundai card, he answered, "Yes, it is." 

'The Black' is a credit card for the super rich; only a small number of people own this card in Korea. 

Available through invitation only, the holder of the card has to be personally approved by the vice president of Hyundai Card and seven members of board of directors.

The holder should have 100 billion won (approximately 83 million dollars) earnings and savings, and has to pay the annual membership fee of 2 million won (approximately 1,700 dollars).
Kim Jae JoongKim Jae Joong said, "As I've been using this card for like 10 years, I didn't even realize that I was using 'the Black'. But recently, I found out that the members of BTS have this card." 

He continued, "After discovering that, I was like, 'Oh, it's so cool that I have the same card as BTS members!' It made me really excited for some reason." 

He went on, "I never used to boast about having 'the Black', but these days, I've been showing off to people around little by little."

Then, Kim Jae Joong wrapped up the story by sending a finger heart to BTS while saying, "I love you guys, BTS!" 
Kim Jae Joong(Credit= NAVER NOW One Guy in Town, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.