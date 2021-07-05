[SBS Star] Ok Taec Yeon Reveals Sasaengs Entered His Hotel Room While He Was Sleeping Naked

Ok Taec Yeon of K-pop boy group 2PM shared sasaengs (overly-obsessive fans) once entered his hotel room while he was sleeping without any clothes on.On July 3 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', the members of 2PM joined the talk.During the talk, Ok Taec Yeon shared a horrifying story that occurred in Singapore in the past.Ok Taec Yeon said, "There was this time when we went to perform in Singapore. I happened to experience something so terrifying in my hotel room."He continued, "CHANSUNG and I used the room together. We both like to sleep without our clothes on, so were sleeping naked on that day as well."He resumed, "Not long after we fell asleep, I heard someone using the key card to open our room. Then, I heard girls opening the door and entering our room. There were about five or six of them."Then, Ok Taec Yeon explained that he initially thought they had come into the wrong room, but it turned out that was not the case.Ok Taec Yeon said, "They knew we were in there, and my heart started to race really fast. As they came near our beds, my eyes met theirs. They weren't Koreans, so I swore at them in English. They swore back at me."He went on, "Thankfully, they weren't ghosts, but were sasaengs instead. I told the hotel staff about this, and they gave us a bottle of champagne to make up for their mistake."He laughingly added, "We enjoyed the champagne. Thank you."(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers)(SBS Star)