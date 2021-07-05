뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ok Taec Yeon Reveals Sasaengs Entered His Hotel Room While He Was Sleeping Naked
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Ok Taec Yeon Reveals Sasaengs Entered His Hotel Room While He Was Sleeping Naked

[SBS Star] Ok Taec Yeon Reveals Sasaengs Entered His Hotel Room While He Was Sleeping Naked

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.05 16:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ok Taec Yeon Reveals Sasaengs Entered His Hotel Room While He Was Sleeping Naked
Ok Taec Yeon of K-pop boy group 2PM shared sasaengs (overly-obsessive fans) once entered his hotel room while he was sleeping without any clothes on. 

On July 3 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', the members of 2PM joined the talk. 
Ok Taec YeonDuring the talk, Ok Taec Yeon shared a horrifying story that occurred in Singapore in the past. 

Ok Taec Yeon said, "There was this time when we went to perform in Singapore. I happened to experience something so terrifying in my hotel room." 

He continued, "CHANSUNG and I used the room together. We both like to sleep without our clothes on, so were sleeping naked on that day as well." 

He resumed, "Not long after we fell asleep, I heard someone using the key card to open our room. Then, I heard girls opening the door and entering our room. There were about five or six of them." 
Ok Taec YeonThen, Ok Taec Yeon explained that he initially thought they had come into the wrong room, but it turned out that was not the case. 

Ok Taec Yeon said, "They knew we were in there, and my heart started to race really fast. As they came near our beds, my eyes met theirs. They weren't Koreans, so I swore at them in English. They swore back at me." 

He went on, "Thankfully, they weren't ghosts, but were sasaengs instead. I told the hotel staff about this, and they gave us a bottle of champagne to make up for their mistake." 

He laughingly added, "We enjoyed the champagne. Thank you." 
Ok Taec Yeon(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.