뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MONSTA X HYUNGWON Pays for All Customers at a Restaurant
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] MONSTA X HYUNGWON Pays for All Customers at a Restaurant

[SBS Star] MONSTA X HYUNGWON Pays for All Customers at a Restaurant

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.05 14:26 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MONSTA X HYUNGWON Pays for All Customers at a Restaurant
HYUNGWON of K-pop boy group MONSTA X paid for all customers at a galbi-jjim restaurant. 

On July 3, one MONSTA X fan shared a heartwarming story of HYUNGWON on social media. 
HYUNGWONThe fan wrote, "As MINHYUK talked about this one galbi-jjim (braised short ribs) restaurant in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu on his radio show the other day, I decided to go there today." 

She continued, "At the restaurant, there was someone I didn't expect to see―HYUNGWON. I was really surprised. I briefly went to say hi to him, and felt super nervous then. My hands and legs shook about so much." 

She added, "Before he left the restaurant, not only did he pay for our table, but all tables at the restaurant. He is absolutely beautiful inside and out." 
HYUNGWONNot long after this, one other MONSTA X fan also wrote on social media, "I went to the galbi-jjim place in Sinsa-dong today, and happened to see HYUNGWON there." 

The fan resumed, "I was just craving galbi-jjim today, you know. That's why I went there; no other reason. I guess it was my lucky day. HYUNGWON was amazingly good-looking."  

He resumed, "He paid for the whole restaurant. As HYUNGWON left, he told everybody, 'Please enjoy your meal.' with a smile. I fell for him even more today." 
HYUNGWONUpon seeing these posts, fans left comments such as, "What an angel!", "What? Is this for real? How kind!", "For all customers?! Wow. Seriously, wow." 

(Credit= 'Hyungwon_happy' 'lloovvee_1103' Twitter, STARSHIP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.