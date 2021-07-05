[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Says She Thought Lee Kwang Soo Was Hitting on Her in the Past

Actress Song Ji-hyo talked about the time when she thought actor Lee Kwang Soo was hitting on her.On July 4 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Song Ji-hyo shared a hilarious story about her and Lee Kwang Soo.Song Ji-hyo said, "When 'Running Man' started, the members used to have a lot of gatherings outside work. But they didn't ask me to come much, because I was a female member."She continued, "But from some point, Lee Kwang Soo kept asking me to join the gathering. He was like, 'Let's meet together.', 'It would be good if you came.' and stuff. He used to call me to say these things."Then, Song Ji-hyo shared that she ended up mistaking his friendliness as he continued to invite her.Song Ji-hyo laughingly said, "I honestly thought he was hitting on me. So, I got really annoyed about it one day. I angrily told him not to call me and hung up on him."She continued, "After that day, he never called me. I still feel bad about that."Everyone laughed after listening to Song Ji-hyo's story, and Yu Jae Seok commented, "They just really liked getting together at that time."Both Song Ji-hyo and Lee Kwang Soo were part of 'Running Man' since the show began in July 2010.Recently, Lee Kwang Soo stepped down from 'Running Man' due to his injury.(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)