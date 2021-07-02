[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEUNGKWAN Tells VERNON to Move Away So that He Can Have the Camera to Himself

SEUNGKWAN of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN was spotted telling his fellow member VERNON to move away so that he can have the camera to himself.On July 1 episode of Mnet's television show 'M COUNTDOWN', SEVENTEEN performed two of the group's latest songs―'Anyone' and 'Ready to love'.A hilarious thing occurred at 'Ready to love' performance that made a lot of fans burst into laughter.At the very end of 'Ready to love' performance, the camera showed SEUNGKWAN.But VERNON happened to be standing on the side where the camera was showing SEUNGKWAN.As if VERNON was in the way, SEUNGKWAN used his hand to ask VERNON to move away from the camera.Then he mouthed VERNON to move and said, "It's me, not you."Without complaining about it for a single second, VERNON immediately moved away from the camera for SEUNGKWAN.It seemed like SEUNGKWAN truly wanted the camera to himself, and this whole thing is causing many laugh.(Credit= Mnet M COUNTDOWN)(SBS Star)