[SBS Star] Epik High Shares What Kind of Friendship They Have with BTS Members

Hip-hop group Epik High described their friendship with the members of K-pop boy group BTS.On July 1 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', Epik High made a guest appearance.During the talk, Epik High mentioned the members of BTS uploading the group's latest track on social media.Tablo said, "I don't know which member that is, but he made a screenshot of himself streaming to it and we feel grateful for that."He continued, "We are actually close friends with RM and SUGA. When both our groups were active, they used to come to our waiting room to say hi and stuff."He went on, "At that time, they told us that they dreamed of entering the music industry after listening to our song 'FLY'."He resumed, "It's such an honor that 'FLY' somewhat helped them to get where they are."Lastly, Tablo added, "Now that they have become so big globally, we are proud of ourselves for producing 'FLY'. It makes us feel like we did a good job."(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, HYBE Labels)(SBS Star)