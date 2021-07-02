뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: CIX Bae Jin Young Shares Why Other K-pop Artists Laughed When He Posed for This Photo
[SBS Star] VIDEO: CIX Bae Jin Young Shares Why Other K-pop Artists Laughed When He Posed for This Photo

[SBS Star] VIDEO: CIX Bae Jin Young Shares Why Other K-pop Artists Laughed When He Posed for This Photo

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.02
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: CIX Bae Jin Young Shares Why Other K-pop Artists Laughed When He Posed for This Photo
K-pop boy group CIX's member Bae Jin Young shared a hilarious story behind a photo that he took at 'Dream Concert'. 

On June 26, a concert 'Dream Concert' took place at Seoul Worldcup Stadium where CIX joined.  

Before the concert began, K-pop acts posed for photos in front of photographers. 
Bae Jin YoungWhen it was CIX's turn, the hosts asked the members of CIX if they could pose as if they were taking their fans with them. 

This was because CIX was covering another boy group SHINee's song 'Good Evening (I'm Going to Go and Pick You Up)' on this day. 
Bae Jin YoungBae Jin Young said, "As there was a full-sized panel in the middle, I just put my hand on the head of the panel. At that time, a lot of K-pop artists around us burst out laughing, including Lee Dae Hwi of AB6IX." 

He continued, "I had no idea what I did wrong at that time. I was simply putting my hand on the head, because every other body parts were taken by all the other members." 
 

He laughingly went on, "But I think it looked as if I was pulling the hair of my fan. That's what Lee Dae Hwi told me. He laughed and commented, 'What kind of person pulls hair of a fan to take them with you?'" 

The K-pop star added, "Now that I think of it, it may really have looked that way. That honestly wasn't my intention at all though."  

(Credit= 'CIX' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.