[SBS Star] GUMMY Shares Which Parts of Her & Cho Jung Seok Their Daughter Resemble Them

Singer GUMMY shared which parts of her and her husband actor Cho Jung Seok their daughter took after them.On July 1 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show 'Romantic Call Center', GUMMY made a guest appearance.During the talk, GUMMY said, "Lately, I've been busy taking care of my child. She's 10-month old now. Parenting isn't easy, but it truly gives you a lot of happiness."Then, the host Kim Sung-ju asked whether she saw her daughter's talent in singing or acting.GUMMY laughed and answered, "Well, she's got a loud voice. She's able to make many different facial expressions like her father as well."After listening to this, another guest Sung Si-kyung said, "These days, GUMMY tells me to get married soon."He laughingly continued, "She also says I should have children even though I have no way to do that right now."GUMMY and Cho Jung Seok got married in October 2018, after being together for about two years.Last August, the couple welcomed a baby girl into their family.(Credit= TV CHOSUN Romantic Call Center, C-JeS Entertainment)(SBS Star)