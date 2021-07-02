뉴스
[SBS Star] GUMMY Shares Which Parts of Her & Cho Jung Seok Their Daughter Resemble Them
Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.02
Singer GUMMY shared which parts of her and her husband actor Cho Jung Seok their daughter took after them. 

On July 1 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show 'Romantic Call Center', GUMMY made a guest appearance. 
GUMMYDuring the talk, GUMMY said, "Lately, I've been busy taking care of my child. She's 10-month old now. Parenting isn't easy, but it truly gives you a lot of happiness." 

Then, the host Kim Sung-ju asked whether she saw her daughter's talent in singing or acting. 

GUMMY laughed and answered, "Well, she's got a loud voice. She's able to make many different facial expressions like her father as well." 
GUMMYAfter listening to this, another guest Sung Si-kyung said, "These days, GUMMY tells me to get married soon." 

He laughingly continued, "She also says I should have children even though I have no way to do that right now." 
GUMMYGUMMY and Cho Jung Seok got married in October 2018, after being together for about two years.

Last August, the couple welcomed a baby girl into their family. 

(Credit= TV CHOSUN Romantic Call Center, C-JeS Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)    
