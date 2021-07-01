[SBS Star] "It Was Unexpected" TXT TAEHYUN Talks About Receiving Boxing Gloves from BTS JUNGKOOK

태현이 최근에 정국이 형이랑 운동 같이 했는데 글러브가 없어서 “형 혹시 글러브 남는 거 있으세요?” 했더니 다음날 바로 포스트잇에 정국 써서 갖다놓으셨대 ㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/gFHRFVfVDX — ⑤ (@ektjt5_) June 30, 2021

TAEHYUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER revealed that he received boxing gloves from JUNGKOOK of another boy group BTS.On June 30, TAEHYUN spent some time with fans via NAVER V LIVE live broadcast.During the live broadcast, TAEHYUN shared that he worked out at the gym at his agency building with JUNGKOOK recently.TAEHYUN said, "We didn't go together, but happened to meet there. So, we worked out together."The K-pop star continued, "When we finished, we headed to the parking lot in the basement. While going there, I asked him if he had any spare boxing gloves."He went on, "The next day at the gym, I noticed there were three pairs of boxing gloves with a little note on top. On the note, it said, 'From JUNGKOOK.'"He resumed, "I was surprised that he had remembered what I had said, and gave me the gloves just the next day. I felt so thankful.Then, TAEHYUN added that he thanked JUNGKOOK for the gloves a few days later when he bumped into him.TAEHYUN and JUNGKOOK are under the same management agency HYBE Labels.(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' NAVER V LIVE, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)