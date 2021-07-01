뉴스
[SBS Star] Jo Kwon Says He Regrets Not Joining Big Hit Ent. When He Had the Opportunity
Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.01
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jo Kwon Says He Regrets Not Joining Big Hit Ent. When He Had the Opportunity
Jo Kwon of K-pop boy group 2AM said he actually had an opportunity to join Big Hit Entertainment in the past. 

On June 30 episode of MBC's radio star, Jo Kwon made a guest appearance. 
Jo KwonDuring the talk, Jo Kwon was asked if there is anything that he deeply regrets from the past. 

Jo Kwon said, "Yes, there is. When 2AM was active, we signed with both JYP Entertainment and Big Hit Entertainment." 

He resumed, "At the end of the dual contract in 2014, I had to choose one to stay with. At that time, Bang Si-hyuk asked whether I wanted to sign with Big Hit Entertainment." 

He explained, "That was when 2AM's popularity skyrocketed with 'Never Let You Go', which was written by Bang Si-hyuk." 
Jo KwonHowever, Jo Kwon said he did not join Big Hit Entertainment. 

Jo Kwon said, "As I had trained under JYP Entertainment for a long time, I decided to go with JYP Entertainment, completely leaving BIg Hit Entertainment." 

He continued, "That's what I truly regret. Big Hit Entertainment became huge after I left. They even use the largest building in Yongsan-gu now."  

He added with a sad look on his face, "It's sad, because I lost touch with Bang Si-hyuk afterwards as well. I used to keep in touch with him often, but not anymore." 
Jo Kwon(Credit= MBC Radio Star) 

(SBS Star)     
