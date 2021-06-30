뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim So Yeon's Adorable Drunk Voice on Air 19 Years Ago Resurfaces Online
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim So Yeon's Adorable Drunk Voice on Air 19 Years Ago Resurfaces Online

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim So Yeon's Adorable Drunk Voice on Air 19 Years Ago Resurfaces Online

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.30 17:57 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim So Yeons Adorable Drunk Voice on Air 19 Years Ago Resurfaces Online
Actress Kim So Yeon's cute drunk voice on air 19 years ago is making many laugh. 

Recently, one fan posted a part of KBS' past television show 'I Miss You My Friend' (literal translation) that was aired on April 3, 2002. 
BadaIn this episode, K-pop group S.E.S.―Eugene, Bada and Shoo made a guest appearance. 

As their mission, each of them called their close celebrity friend to come and see them as soon as they could, and Bada decided to call Kim So Yeon to see if she could come over. 

When Bada called her, Kim So Yeon answered in a slightly unusual voice. 

She repeatedly said, "Hello?" and "What are you doing?" even when Bada told her that she was working.  
BadaThen, Bada asked if she was asleep, and Kim So Yeon said that she had been drinking. 

All members of S.E.S. burst out laughing and Bada commented, "Oh, that explains why you sound so strange." 

Kim So Yeon told Bada that she had been drinking near her place. 

A while later, Kim So Yeon sobered up and arrived at the studio to see Bada. 

When she entered the studio, she shyly laughed, covering her mouth.
 

(Credit= KBS I Miss You My Friend, 'sysysy1102' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.