[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS SUGA Hilariously Responds to a Fan Asking Him to Marry Her

Fans are laughing about the way SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS' responded to a fan asking him to marry her.On June 29, BTS went live on NAVER V LIVE.During the live broadcast, the members of BTS took time to read out some comments that fans left.While doing so, V read out a comment that said, "Yoon-gi (SUGA's real name), marry me!"At that time, SUGA was taking a sip of bottled water.After taking a sip, he frowned and rolled his eyes about side-to-side in confusion.J-HOPE burst into laughter when he witnessed this right in front of him, and the other five guys also laughed together.As SUGA gave such a genuine response without faking any bit of his emotion, fans are all laughing about it.They said it really showed his cool and honest personality.Regarding this part of the live broadcast, fans wrote comments such as, "Ouch! Hahahaha this is so SUGA though!", "Good good, don't marry that girl. Marry me, oppa! lol.", "He really makes me laugh." and so on.(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)