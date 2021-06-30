뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Go Doo-shim Explains Why She Believes IU Has a Big Heart
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Go Doo-shim Explains Why She Believes IU Has a Big Heart

[SBS Star] Go Doo-shim Explains Why She Believes IU Has a Big Heart

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.30 15:58 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Go Doo-shim Explains Why She Believes IU Has a Big Heart
Actress Go Doo-shim shared that she thinks K-pop artist IU has a big heart. 

On June 29 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Go Doo-shim made a guest appearance. 
Go Doo-shimDuring the talk, the hosts mentioned Go Doo-shim being a mother of a great number of big stars in dramas in the past. 

While on the topic, they asked if there was a particular star who she remembers the most. 

Go Doo-shim answered, "Yes, there is. I remember IU the most. We acted in KBS' drama 'You Are the Best!' in 2013 together. She was my daughter in it."

She continued, "IU is small, but has such a big heart. She's so kind and thoughtful. We still keep in touch with each other every now and then." 
Go Doo-shimAfter that, Go Doo-shim revealed that IU recently sent a snack truck to the movie set where she was filming her upcoming movie 'Everglow'. 

Go Doo-shim said, "I felt so grateful for that. She wrote, 'Dear my beloved mother Do-shim' on the truck as well. As IU was filming something at that time, I treated her with a snack truck too." 
Go Doo-shimThen, Go Doo-shim shared one other occasion when IU melted her heart a short while ago.

The actress said, "In 'Everglow', one of IU's songs 'Through the Night' gets played. Ji Hyun-woo and I sing the song together a lot as well. It's almost like the main soundtrack of the movie." 

She resumed, "When I told her that we wanted to use the song for the movie, she was like, 'Sure! Just use it! Use it as many times as you like. It's no problem.'" 

(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.