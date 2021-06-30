[SBS Star] Go Doo-shim Explains Why She Believes IU Has a Big Heart

Actress Go Doo-shim shared that she thinks K-pop artist IU has a big heart.On June 29 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Go Doo-shim made a guest appearance.During the talk, the hosts mentioned Go Doo-shim being a mother of a great number of big stars in dramas in the past.While on the topic, they asked if there was a particular star who she remembers the most.Go Doo-shim answered, "Yes, there is. I remember IU the most. We acted in KBS' drama 'You Are the Best!' in 2013 together. She was my daughter in it."She continued, "IU is small, but has such a big heart. She's so kind and thoughtful. We still keep in touch with each other every now and then."After that, Go Doo-shim revealed that IU recently sent a snack truck to the movie set where she was filming her upcoming movie 'Everglow'.Go Doo-shim said, "I felt so grateful for that. She wrote, 'Dear my beloved mother Do-shim' on the truck as well. As IU was filming something at that time, I treated her with a snack truck too."Then, Go Doo-shim shared one other occasion when IU melted her heart a short while ago.The actress said, "In 'Everglow', one of IU's songs 'Through the Night' gets played. Ji Hyun-woo and I sing the song together a lot as well. It's almost like the main soundtrack of the movie."She resumed, "When I told her that we wanted to use the song for the movie, she was like, 'Sure! Just use it! Use it as many times as you like. It's no problem.'"(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)(SBS Star)