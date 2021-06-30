뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo in Talks to Return with a Drama for the First Time in 3 Years
Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.30 11:08 View Count
Actor Lee Kwang Soo may be coming back with a thriller drama soon. 

On June 29, news outlet Ilgan Sports reported that Lee Kwang Soo has confirmed to lead an upcoming drama 'Murderer's Shopping List' (literal translation). 
Lee Kwang SooBased on the novel of the same name, 'Murderer's Shopping List' is a thriller drama that takes place in a quiet neighborhood. 

From some point, the number of crimes in the neighborhood increases.

Lee Kwang Soo's character is a supermarket cashier named 'Ahn Dae-sung'. 

His life changes upside down after something that happened at his work one day. 
Lee Kwang SooFollowing the release of this report, Lee Kwang Soo's management agency KING KONG by STARSHIP gave their official response. 

The agency stated, "Lee Kwang Soo is still thinking over his offer to star in 'Murderer's Shopping List'. Although it looks favorable, his appearance isn't definite yet."
Lee Kwang SooIf Lee Kwang Soo decides to join 'Murderer's Shopping List', he will be returning to the small screen for the first time in three years.

Back in 2018, Lee Kwang Soo starred in tvN's drama 'Live' as a police officer. 

(Credit= 'masijacoke850714' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.