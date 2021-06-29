[SBS Star] Fans Compile Photos/Videos that Show How Much BTS V Adores His Dog Yeontan

V of K-pop boy group BTS has a dog called Yeontan.He welcomed him into the family in 2017.At that time, V went to see a well-known professional dog trainer Kang Hyung-wook.Kang Hyung-wook said, "As V visited our facility, I thought he already had a dog at home, but that wasn't the case."He continued, "He said he was planning on adopting a dog, and asked me what things he could do to raise the dog in the best way."He went on, "I was surprised because many people come to see me as they have problems with their dogs. I loved the way he thought. He's a good example of a responsible dog owner."Ever since he adopted Yeontan, he has shown immense for him in various occasions.During a concert, he would say things like, "I'm not sure if it's okay for me to say this here, but I can't stop thinking what Yeontan is doing right now."There was also when V was seen brightly smiling while watching Yeontan's video before going on stage to perform.Recently, V even changed his official online fan community profile photo to Yeontan when all other members had their latest cover album photos.V's love towards Yeontan is making a great number of fans around the world smile.(Credit= HYBE Labels, Online Community, Weverse)(SBS Star)